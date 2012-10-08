UPDATE 1-World Bank cuts East Asia GDP outlook, flags China risks

* China GDP outlook cut to 7.7 pct in 2012, 8.1 pct in 2013

* QE3 likely to have less impact on emerging Asia

* Food inflation not a worry for region, rice prices stable

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 The World Bank cut its economic growth forecasts for the East Asia and Pacific region on Monday and said there was a risk the slowdown in China could worsen and last longer than many analysts have forecast.

"Unlike the rest of the region, China is experiencing a double whammy -- the growth slowdown is driven by weaker exports as well as domestic demand, in particular investment growth," World Bank Chief Economist for East Asia and the Pacific Bert Hofman said at a briefing in Singapore.