World Bank agrees conditions to resume Bangladesh bridge funding

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The World Bank said on Thursday it will resume financing for a major bridge development in Bangladesh once the government implements agreed measures to address corruption concerns that forced the bank to cancel funding for the project in June.

The World Bank withdrew a $1.2 billion line of credit for the 6.2-km (4-mile) bridge over the Padma River, which would be the longest water crossing in the country, saying it had "credible evidence" of high-level corruption among Bangladeshi government officials.

Since then the government has put all officials suspected of involvement in the alleged corruption on leave until a full investigation is completed, the World Bank said in a statement.

In addition, the World Bank said, Bangladesh has agreed to introduce new procurement arrangements for the bridge project with more oversight and transparency and to conduct a "full and fair" investigation into the corruption allegations. It has also agreed that the outcome of the investigation be reviewed by an external panel that will report its findings to the government and the World Bank.

"The Bank has agreed that, upon satisfactory implementation of agreed measures by the government, and with the support of the Bank's governing bodies, the Bank will engage anew in the Padma multipurpose bridge," the World Bank statement said.

Bangladeshi authorities were not immediately available for comment on the bank's latest decision.

Two former executives from Canadian engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, which bid to supervise the contractor on the bridge project, appeared in a Toronto court in July accused of bribing officials in Bangladesh.

Canada launched an investigation last year into allegations of corruption in the bridge bidding process after the World Bank brought the issue to their attention.