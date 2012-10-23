Poland makes greatest strides in business reforms -World Bank

* Eastern Europe made most regulatory reforms
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Oct 22 Poland made the greatest
improvements in business friendly reforms in the past year,
though Singapore still ranked as the world's easiest place to do
business, according to a World Bank report released on Monday.
Poland led a rush of business-friendly changes across
Eastern Europe and Central Asia, with 88 percent of the
countries in the vast region improving business regulations over
the year, according to the annual "Doing Business" report from
the bank and its private-sector lending arm, the International
Finance Corp
Poland, eastern Europe's largest economy, made it easier to
register property, pay taxes, enforce contracts and resolve
business insolvency, making it the most improved country out of
the 185 tracked in the report.
Singapore retained its number one rank for the seventh year
in a row, followed by Hong Kong, New Zealand, the United States
and Denmark. Georgia and Australia also broke into the coveted
top 10 rankings, edging out Iceland and Ireland.
The report tracks regulations that affect a company
throughout its life cycle, from the ease of starting a new
business to how long it takes to fill out taxes or register
property. The rankings also consider general legal protections.
The desire to catch up with more established European Union
members continues to drive improvements in business regulations
in Eastern Europe, as it has over the past decade, the report
said.
"Places like Poland are still lagging behind," said Augusto
Lopez-Claros, World Bank group director of global indicators and
analysis, who was in charge of the report.
"They want to be future members of the (euro zone), or they
want to be able to compete once they get going. One aspect of
being able to compete is to improve your institutions (and) your
business environment."
Poland is now the 55th best place to do business, up from
62nd place last year. The country has been a rare bright spot in
Europe over the past few years, managing to sustain robust
growth even while its neighbors slumped -- though growth next
year is projected to slow.
Economic adversity has also sparked regulatory changes in
Greece and Italy, which both made vast improvements in their
business-related rules, according to the report.
Greece has struggled to tame a pile of debt and comply with
fiscal targets from international lenders, even as the economy
suffers through its fifth year of recession.
An improved business climate can help encourage growth,
reducing the debt burden, the World Bank said. In the past year,
Greece was the eighth "most improved" country in the world,
moving up 22 places in the rankings to be the 78th easiest place
for business.
GLOBAL RACE
The report's findings over the past 10 years point to a
general convergence between the world's best and worst places to
do business, as globalization drives investment to wherever it
is welcome.
But a few countries have fallen behind. In the Middle East
and North Africa, the pace of regulatory change has slowed since
the Arab Spring uprisings last year, as governments struggle to
deal with a range of political, social and economic issues.
And Venezuela slipped three places from last year and is now
sixth from last. It consistently underperforms other Latin
American countries in areas such as the time it takes to start a
business, ease of paying taxes, and legal protections for
borrowers and lenders.
Under Hugo Chavez, the country's long-serving socialist
president, Venezuela has implemented a raft of nationalizations
and is increasingly reliant on its vast oil reserves.
"I wouldn't want to be a businessman in Venezuela,"
Lopez-Claros said.