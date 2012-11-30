UPDATE 1-Global food prices stable but still high -World Bank

* Bank's food price index up 7 percent from year ago
* Grain prices up 12 pct this year, near 2008 record
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 Global food prices remained
stable, though close to 2008 record levels, the World Bank said
on Thursday, as it warned that a "new norm" of costlier food was
setting in and threatening to increase hunger and malnutrition
in the world's poorer regions.
In an update of its quarterly "Food Price Watch" report, the
World Bank said the absence of "panic policies," such as food
export restrictions, had helped stabilize commodity prices since
price spikes in July.
"Even as the world seems to have averted a global food price
crisis, a growing sense of a 'new norm' of high and volatile
prices seems to be consolidating," the World Bank said. "The
world cannot afford to get used to or be complacent with high
and volatile food prices."
The World Bank food price index shows that while prices have
stabilized they are 7 percent higher than a year ago.
In particular, grains are up 12 percent from a year ago and
close to the all-time high set during a global food price crisis
in 2008, when food riots broke out in Asia and Africa.
The worst droughts in more than half a century in the United
States corn belt and food basket regions of the Black Sea pushed
up the global prices of wheat and maize this year, at a time
that the world economy was slowing and Europe has been engulfed
in a debt crisis.
On Nov. 8, the Rome-based U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization said its food index, which measures monthly price
changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 213 points in October, down two points from the
reading in September.
U.N. agencies have estimated that some 870 million people
are chronically malnourished. Eradicating hunger is one of the
eight U.N. Millennium Development Goals, or MDG's, to reduce
global poverty.
The World Bank urged governments to strengthen safety nets
for the poorest and ensure that nutrition was factored into the
help given to poor households.
"More resources, better data and sound policy choices
continue to be needed to end hunger for the world's 870 million
hungry people," the Bank said.
Otaviano Canuto, World Bank vice president for poverty
reduction and economic management, also urged countries to boost
investment in agriculture to increase food production, which
would help reduce prices.
The World Bank and other development lenders have increased
financing for agriculture in developing countries, a sector that
had long suffered from under investment. The 2008 food price and
energy crisis, however, highlighted the need for more investment
in food production.
A swelling middle class in fast-growing emerging economies
like China has added to rising demand for more food supplies.