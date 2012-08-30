World food prices jumped 10 percent in July - World Bank

WASHINGTON Aug 30 World food prices jumped 10
percent in July as drought parched crop lands in the United
States and Eastern Europe, the World Bank said in a statement
urging governments to shore up programs that protect their most
vulnerable populations.
From June to July, corn and wheat prices rose by 25 percent
each, soybean prices by 17 percent, and only rice prices went
down, by 4 percent, the World Bank said.
Overall, the World Bank's Food Price Index, which tracks
the price of internationally traded food commodities, was 6
percent higher than in July of last year, and 1 percent over the
previous peak of February 2011.
The price hikes threaten "the health and well-being of
millions of people," World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim
said. "Africa and the Middle East are particularly vulnerable,
but so are people in other countries where the prices of grains
have gone up abruptly."