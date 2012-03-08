US eyes Summers and Rice for World Bank - sources

| WASHINGTON, March 7
WASHINGTON, March 7 Former White House
adviser Lawrence Summers, diplomat Susan Rice and PepsiCo Inc
CEO Indra Nooyi are on a "short list" of possible U.S.
candidates to head the World Bank, a person with knowledge of
the Obama administration's thinking said on Wednesday.
The source and a second person familiar with the
administration's thinking said Senate Foreign Relations
Committee Chairman John Kerry was also on the list, although a
Kerry spokeswoman said he had not been contacted and was not
interested.
The World Bank, whose mission is to fight global poverty,
launched a search for its next chief after Robert Zoellick said
he would step down when his term as president ended in June.
The United States has held the post since the development
institution was established after World War Two, while Europe
has always picked the head of the International Monetary Fund.
Rising emerging economies have increasingly pushed to have
more say in the two premier global financial institutions.
Late last month, leading emerging nations China, India,
Russia, Brazil and South Africa - the so-called BRICS - called
for a selection process based on merit and not nationality.
Senior BRICS officials said emerging economies were discussing
names of possible candidates from developing countries, although
none have surfaced so far.
The World Bank's 25-member board, which represents all of
the institution's 187 member nations, has given countries until
March 23 to put names forward. It has said it will make a final
decision within a month after that.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and White House
National Security Adviser Tom Donilon are leading the search for
the Obama administration. Spokesmen for both the White House and
the Treasury have declined to comment on potential candidates.
PROS AND CONS
Summers served as director of President Barack Obama's
National Economic Council until the end of 2010 and led the U.S.
Treasury at the tail end of President Bill Clinton's presidency.
He has not responded to requests for comment.
Sources within the World Bank and the Obama administration
said that while Summers has excellent credentials, he also has
political baggage.
While president of Harvard University, he created a
firestorm by suggesting women may have a lower aptitude for
science and engineering. He is also remembered for a memo he
wrote in 1991 when he was the World Bank's top economist that
laid out the economic logic of dumping toxic waste in developing
countries.
By selecting Summers, Obama "would have to use political
capital" with his liberal base and women's groups, the source
with knowledge of the administration's thinking said.
A number of administration and World Bank sources said Rice,
who is currently the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was
a top choice for the job. Her spokesman at the U.N. declined to
comment.
Rice, who was assistant secretary of state for African
affairs in the Clinton administration, has also surfaced as a
possible candidate to succeed Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton.
Kerry's name has also been floated as a possible Clinton
successor, while Clinton herself has been viewed as a possible
World Bank candidate. Clinton, who plans to step down at the end
of Obama's current term, has said she is not interested in the
World Bank job.
Nooyi, the Indian-born chief executive of PepsiCo, has been
under pressure from investors for a stagnating stock price. She
recently laid out a plan to turn around the company's North
American soft drink business and took responsibility for
management missteps. PepsiCo spokesman Peter Land declined to
comment on whether she would be interested in the World Bank
job.
If Obama chose a woman, he would be breaking the mold for a
job that has always been held by a white male, a move that could
garner support from developing nations.