World Bank appoints former senior official to head IFC

WASHINGTON Nov 11 The World Bank on Wednesday
appointed a former senior official to head its private sector
investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC)
.
Philippe Le Houerou, who left the World Bank to become a
vice president at the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development in January, will take up the position of IFC
executive vice president and chief executive officer.
The IFC has nearly $18 billion invested in a range of
projects in developing countries, from ports in Mexico to
microfinance in Morocco.
Le Houerou replaces Jin-Yong Cai, whose departure was
announced on Friday along with that of World Bank Chief
Financial Officer Bertrand Badre.
