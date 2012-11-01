UPDATE 1-World Bank earmarks $245 mln for Myanmar, outlines work plan

By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON Nov 1 The World Bank on Thursday
earmarked $245 million in credit and grant funding for Myanmar
under an 18-month work plan, the first lending to the southeast
Asian nation in 25 years and another sign the country is opening
up after years of military rule.
The interim country strategy, endorsed by the World Bank
board at a meeting in Washington, will guide the institution's
work in Myanmar, also known as Burma. The bank also approved an
$80 million grant for community-driven rural projects.
Pamela Cox, World Bank vice president for East Asia and the
Pacific, said another $165 million will be made available to
Myanmar once the country has cleared its overdue debt to Bank,
whi ch totals roughly $400 million.
Talks on how the $165 million will be allocated will take
place in coming months, she said.
"Based on the strategy we are stepping up our support for
reforms we want to target to creating opportunities for all the
people of Myanmar, especially the poor and vulnerable," Cox told
reporters on a conference call.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the International Monetary
Fund said it will send a mission to Myanmar in early November
for talks with Myanmar on a possible staff-monitored program.
The program will not include funding but will help Myanmar's
efforts to deal with its debts to the Paris Club of creditors.
After five decades of brutal junta rule, Myanmar has stunned
the world with rapid economic and democratic reforms, which has
led to an easing of sanctions imposed by the United States and
European Union to encourage further reforms.
Myanmar's pariah image has been transformed by the release
from house arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, the 1991 Nobel Peace
Prize winner, who in September visited the United States where
she received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal. She has urged
the United States to ease sanctions to support Myanmar's reform
process.
It is Asia's second-poorest country, but as it opens up its
economy, at stake is influence in one of Asia's last frontier
markets rich in natural and other resources.
"I am heartened by the reforms that have been taking place
in Myanmar and encourage the government to continue to push
forward with their efforts," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim
said in a statement.
The World Bank's strategy will focus on helping Myanmar
improve economic governance and create conditions the country
needs for growth and job creation. It will hone in on three main
areas: the budget and how public money is spent, regulatory
reform to boost transparency, and private sector development.
In addition, the World Bank is involved in analytical
studies that include a financial accountability assessment, a
public expenditure review and an investment climate evaluation.
Cox said the World Bank's efforts would try to shore up
international confidence in Myanmar's reform efforts.
The country is just opening up to the world after nearly 50
years of military rule, with international investors lining up
to tap its vast resources. Asian firms, especially from China,
Thailand and India, have dominated foreign investment in
Myanmar's oil and gas sector, although Chevron and Total also
operate there.
"Going forward one of the most important things to do is to
establish that there is transparency," Cox said, noting that the
government had taken steps to publish its budget earlier this
year.
The government has also signed up for the Extractive
Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), an international
scheme that helps developing countries better manage their
natural resource wealth.