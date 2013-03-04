IFC lends $40 mln to Mexico's Norson to boost pork production

WASHINGTON, March 4 The World Bank's
private-sector lender said on Monday it will lend $40 million to
Norson, a joint venture in Mexico of local investors and the
world's largest pork processor Smithfield Foods, to
expand production and cut greenhouse gas emissions at its
plants.
The International Finance Corp (IFC) said the loan will help
Norson Holdings increase production, processing and cold storage
over the next four years. The company will also install plastic
liners at its waste facilities.
IFC also said it was working with Norson to look at ways to
turn methane into electricity.
"This partnership supports food security by promoting
agriculture productivity, rural employment, and environmental
and social standards," said Jin-Yong Cai, IFC executive vice
president and chief executive.