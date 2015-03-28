Swiss Dufry buys Italy's World Duty Free in 3.5 bln euro deal

MILAN, March 28 Switzerland's Dufry has
agreed to buy a majority stake in Italy's World Duty Free
in a deal that creates the world's biggest duty free
retailer and values the Italian group at around 3.5 billion
euros ($3.8 billion).
The holding company controlling World Duty Free, which is
owned by the Benetton family, said on Saturday it was selling
its 50.1 percent stake in the group to Dufry for 10.25 euros per
share. It said proceeds from the sale would total 1.3 billion
euros.
World Duty Free has debts of around 900 million euros.
It said Dufry would launch a capital increase to partly
finance the purchase and would launch a takeover bid - which is
mandatory under Italian law - on all remaining World Duty Free
shares.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Paola Arosio; editing by
Francesca Landini)