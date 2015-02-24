UPDATE 1-World Duty Free attracts interest but no bids yet-Benetton

* Benetton family mulling options on majority stake

MILAN, Feb 24 Italian airport retailer World Duty Free has been approached by several parties interested in buying a stake but has received no offers, Gilberto Benetton, a shareholder in the company, said on Tuesday.

The comments followed a report earlier on Tuesday that South Korea's Lotte Group had submitted a proposal to buy a controlling stake in the company in a deal that could be worth $2.7-3.6 billion.

Earlier this month Lagardere expressed interest in World Duty Free while sources said Switzerland's Dufry, the sector leader, was also a strong contender after snapping up rival Nuance for 1.55 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion) in June.

The Benetton family, which owns 50.1 percent of WDF via its holding company Edizione, is willing to give up control and support a merger that would help the retailer cope with the rising costs of airport concessions and also give it more bargaining power in dealing with suppliers.

Reuters reported in December that the Benettons would be happy to retain a 15-20 percent stake in a well-managed, larger group. Gilberto Benetton said on Tuesday that all options were open -- indicating the family could also sell its entire stake.

The duty free sector has been shaken up in recent weeks by talk of a possible takeover of the Italian company which some analysts believe would have a key role to play in consolidation of the industry.

With speculation rife, Edizione previously said it had received numerous requests for information from investment banks. On Tuesday, Gilberto Benetton -- who is Edizione's chairman -- stressed that if anything happens, "it won't be in the short term".

Asked if the Benettons could sell the whole stake he said: "We are open to everything, we will look at everything."

Analysts say the sector is fragmented with the seven top players controlling only 50 percent of the world market.

WDF shares -- which have risen by nearly 30 percent since the start of the year on the back of merger speculation -- were up 5 percent at 10.3 euros while Italy's blue-chip FTSE MIB index was flat.

Lagardere said on Feb. 10, when the stock was trading at around 9.4 euros, that it was interested but considered WDF's share price level too high.

