Italy regulator receives investor complaint over WDF sale

MILAN May 12 Italy's market regulator said it had received a complaint from a World Duty Free (WDF) investor alleging the Benetton family holding company Edizione disregarded a higher Chinese bid when it decided to sell the retailer to Swiss group Dufry.

Dufry agreed in March to buy a majority stake in WDF in a deal which valued the company at 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion).

The complaint was first reported by the Financial Times on Monday, which said the unnamed investor had urged regulator Consob to open a full investigation in light of the higher offer.

Citing documents it had seen, the FT said China's Boyu group, which runs duty-free shops at Beijing and Shanghai airports, had offered a 20 percent premium over the winning bid.

The Consob official said the regulator was looking into the deal, as it would normally do in a situation when control of a listed company changes hands, but did not say who the complaint had come from.

In a letter to the FT, Edizione defended its decision to opt for the Dufry bid, saying the Chinese offer was conditional on clearance from five important airports, which together account for half of WDF's core earnings.

The FT had cited a representative of Boyu saying conditions presented in its offer were no different from those in the winning offer.

Boyu was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8893 euros)