RPT-Switzerland's Dufry to raise 3.6 bln euros via rights issue, debt to fund WDF bid

ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Dufry plans to raise around 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a mixture of debt and equity financing for its planned takeover of Italy's World Duty Free, Dufry said on Monday.

The company expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros through a rights issue, and up to 1.5 billion euros via long-term debt instruments.

On Saturday, Dufry said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free in a deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros, making the combined group the world's biggest travel retailer.

