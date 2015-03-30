RPT-Switzerland's Dufry to raise 3.6 bln euros via rights issue, debt to fund WDF bid

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Dufry plans to raise around 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) through a mixture of debt and equity financing for its planned takeover of Italy's World Duty Free, Dufry said on Monday.
The company expects to raise at least 2.1 billion euros through a rights issue, and up to 1.5 billion euros via long-term debt instruments.
On Saturday, Dufry said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free in a deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros, making the combined group the world's biggest travel retailer.
($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* BT falls after revealing restructuring plan (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, May 11 Vitol executive committee member Chris Bake said that the oil market has not seen the crude destocking they were expecting for the first half of 2017.