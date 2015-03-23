Qatar's QIA to join Swiss travel retailer Dufry in bid for WDF -sources

DOHA/MILAN, March 23 Qatar Investment Authority
and Swiss travel retailer Dufry are teaming up to bid
for Italian travel retailer World Duty Free (WDF),
which belongs to the Benetton family, two sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Monday.
"QIA and Dufry have a joint bid for WDF," said a senior
banker in Doha familiar with the matter.
A second source confirmed the joint bid and said the
deadline was now expected to be March 31, after a delay due to
rival bidders -- South Korea's Lotte Group and
China's Sunrise Duty Free -- asking for more time.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio in Milan and Amena Bakr in Doha,
additional reporting by Francesca Landini,; Editing by Andrew
Torchia and Louise Heavens)