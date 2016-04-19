GP Investments unit to buy Corelle dinnerware maker in $566 mln deal

UPDATE 3-Toshiba mulls chips business stake sale to Western Digital - source
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
April 19 GP Investments Acquisition Corp (GPIAC) said it agreed to buy the owner of World Kitchen LLC, which makes Pyrex and Corelle kitchenware, in a $566 million cash-and-stock deal.
GPIAC, owned by Brazilian private equity firm GP Investments Ltd, said on Tuesday it would issue 6.5 million of its shares at $10 each to WKI Holding Co Inc's shareholders.
GPIAC will fund the cash portion of the deal, which is expected to close in July, through cash balance in its trust account, issuance of shares to an affiliate of its parent, and $275 million debt from Citigroup and BMO Capital Markets.
After the deal closes, Cayman Islands-based GPIAC will be reincorporated in Delaware and renamed World Kitchen Group Inc.
The company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under a new ticker symbol "WDKN". (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.