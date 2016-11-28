VeriFone signs payment solutions partnership with UK's Worldpay

Nov 28 Payment card machine maker VeriFone Systems Inc said it had extended its partnership with British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc, allowing the U.S. firm to bring its payment solutions to Worldpay's UK customers.

* As part of the deal, Worldpay, which provides platforms to allow merchants to accept payments by cards and other methods, will work with VeriFone to bring new point-of-sale (POS) products to British firms, allowing retailers to accept transactions.

* Verifone's products accept payment methods including Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

* Verifone, which supplies more than 29 million payment devices and terminals worldwide, recently signed a partnership with China's Alipay, helping it expand its mobile payment app service into the United States. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)