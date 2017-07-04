FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Worldpay says had takeover approaches from Vantiv, JPMorgan
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
2017年7月4日 / 早上8点50分 / 1 天前

UK's Worldpay says had takeover approaches from Vantiv, JPMorgan

1 分钟阅读

July 4 (Reuters) - Worldpay Group Plc said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank in relation to the potential acquisition of the British payment processor.

Worldpay's shares rose sharply on Tuesday morning ahead of the announcement, with traders citing rumours the company may be a bid target.

At 0843 GMT the shares were trading at 365 pence, having briefly hit an all time high of 402 pence.

Payment processors are becoming a popular deal target with card companies, banks and technology firms all competing in the sector.

Danish card payment services company Nets A/S said over the weekend that it had also been approached by potential buyers. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

