2015年 11月 18日

MOVES-Deanna Oppenheimer to join Worldpay board

Nov 18 Payments processing company Worldpay Group Plc added Deanna Oppenheimer to its board as an independent non-executive director.

Oppenheimer, who will join Worldpay's board on Jan. 1, is non-executive director at Tesco Plc and senior adviser to Bain & Co. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

