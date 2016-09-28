MOVES-Worldpay names Kim Crawford Goodman CEO of U.S. unit

Sept 28 British payments processor Worldpay Group Plc appointed Kim Crawford Goodman as chief executive of Worldpay US, effective Nov. 7.

Goodman will succeed Floris de Kort, who is leaving at the end of 2016, Worldpay said.

Goodman, who has more than 25 years of experience, was most recently president of global business travel at American Express Co.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)