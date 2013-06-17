Retailmenot files for IPO of up to $230 mln

June 17 Online coupon company Retailmenot Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public
offering of common stock of up to $230 million.
Retailmenot, which connects consumers and retailers, offers
digital coupons from over 60,000 retailers and brands.
The company, which listed Google Inc, Yahoo Inc
and Facebook Inc as rivals, said its revenue
rose nearly eight fold to $144.7 million between 2010 and 2012.
Texas-based Retailmenot seeks to tap the rising demand for
consumer e-commerce market, which is projected to grow at 18.1
percent between 2012 and 2017, according to data from research
firm IDC.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are acting
as lead underwriters, the company said in its filing.
Retailmenot plans to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "SALE". ()
Separately, oil storage company World Point Terminals LP
also filed to raise up to $212 million in an initial public
offering of its common units.
The company, which listed BofA Merrill Lynch as the
underwriter, did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell
or their expected price. ()
World Point Terminals intends to list its common stock on
the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WPT".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.