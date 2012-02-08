Retail deal for NY's World Trade Center advances

Feb 8 The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be presented on Thursday with a $1.25 billion joint venture deal for Australian developer Westfield Group to lease around 364,000 square feet of retail space at the World Trade Center, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"The buildings are being built...the leasing process can now start," said one of the sources, who requested anonymity.

The Port Authority and Westfield had first announced a letter of intent in 2008, but there was little progress until an agreement in principal was announced last summer.