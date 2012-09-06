BRIEF-SEC charges solar manufacturer Worldwide Energy over transfer of Chinese unit stake

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Sept 6 * SEC says charges solar manufacturer worldwide energy and manufacturing USA
with concealing agreement to transfer ownership stake in its Chinese
subsidiary * SEC says worldwide energy agrees to pay $100,000 penalty, without admitting
wrongdoing * SEC says also charges three of company's former executives with defrauding
investors, says these executives also settle charges * SEC says worldwide energy raised nearly $9 million from u.s. investors to
expand its China solar unit, without revealing plans to transfer 49 percent
equity stake in the unit to three managers * SEC says two of the charged executives also hid documents related to the
transfer from worldwide energy's board, auditors * SEC says worldwide energy filed several false and misleading quarterly
reports
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources