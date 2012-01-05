UPDATE 1-Worthington Q2 misses Street view

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Q2 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.32
* Q2 rev falls 2 pct to $570.4
Jan 5 Metals processor Worthington Industries Inc's quarterly results missed market estimates, hurt by deconsolidation of the company's metal faming and automotive body panels operations.
For the second quarter, the company posted a net profit of $18.5 million, or 27 cents per share, compared with $14.5 million, or 20 cents a share, last year.
Net sales fell 2 percent to $570.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 32 cents a share, on revenue of $589.39 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $17.66 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.