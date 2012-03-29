UPDATE 1-Worthington Industries quarterly results beat Street

* Q3 EPS $0.37 vs est EPS $0.35
* Q3 revenue rises 7 pct
March 29 Metals processor Worthington Industries
Inc posted quarterly results above analysts' estimates
for the first time in three quarters, helped by an increase in
steel volumes, and said it expects further improvement in the
current quarter.
The company's steel processing business, which contributes
over half of its revenues, grew 22 percent during the quarter.
Worthington expects automotive volumes in steel processing
to gain further momentum in the current quarter.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net profit of
$25.9 million, or 37 cents per share, compared with a net profit
of $26.3 million, or 35 cents per share, last year.
Net sales rose 7 percent to $611.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 35 cents per
share on a revenue of $590.7 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, that have gained about 8 percent in
last 3 months, closed at $18.34 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.