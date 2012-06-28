版本:
UPDATE 1-Worthington's fourth-quarter results beat Street view

June 28 Metals processor Worthington Industries Inc reported quarterly results ahead of analysts' expectations on higher sales and increased average selling prices.

Worthington's net income rose to $52.1 million, or 75 cents per share, from $51.9 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose 12 percent to $755.4 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 53 cents per share, on revenue of $682.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 14 percent since April, were up 7 percent to $18.90 in premarket trade. They closed at $17.63 on Wednesday on The New York Stock Exchange.

