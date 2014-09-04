Australia watchdog defers ruling on Expedia acquisition of Wotif

SYDNEY, Sept 4 Australia's competition watchdog
has deferred a ruling on travel firm Expedia Inc's
proposed acquisition of Wotif.com Holdings Ltd until
Oct. 2, sending the Australian company's shares down as much as
7.4 percent.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is
exploring whether the removal of Wotif from the Australian
market will lead to an increase in commission rates charged to
hotels and other accommodation providers, it said in a statement
on Thursday.
The U.S. travel giant in July agreed to buy Wotif for $660
million.
In morning trade, Wotif shares were down 4.9 percent at
A$3.1 each, after posting their biggest one-day drop in 5-1/2
months. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was trading down
0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)