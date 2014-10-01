UPDATE 1-Australia clears Expedia's $610 mln Wotif.com takeover

(Adds quote from ACCC, detail on concerns, M&A data)
SYDNEY Oct 2 Australia's antitrust regulator on
Thursday cleared online travel giant Expedia Inc to buy
local rival Wotif.com Holdings Ltd, saying it did not
expect the A$699 million ($610 million) deal to substantially
lessen competition.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC),
which had earlier raised concerns about the deal, said it had
noted some accommodation providers' concerns about higher
commissions if the deal went ahead.
"However, the ACCC found that there has been considerable
change in the competitive dynamics of the online accommodation
distribution market in recent years," the regulator said in a
statement, noting a number of new entrants. "The ACCC considered
that the acquisition was unlikely to diminish the dynamic nature
of the industry."
Greenlighting the deal makes it easier for U.S-based Expedia
- the world's No. 2 travel website - to grow in Australia and
the Asia-Pacific. It also ends uncertainty about the future of
Wotif.com, which in August said annual profit fell by a sixth
because of business lost to Expedia and another large U.S.
rival, Priceline Group Inc.
Last month the ACCC said industry players were concerned
that removing Wotif.com as an independent competitor would lift
a "significant competitive constraint on Expedia", enabling the
U.S. firm to increase commissions.
It added that joining two of Australia's three biggest
accommodation sites would leave Expedia competing only with
Priceline Group Inc and could hurt competition.
Australian inbound M&A activity in the first nine months of
2014 more than doubled to $32.4 billion from the previous year.
But activity slumped 86 percent in the June-September period
from the previous quarter, the sharpest such decline since 1989
as falling commodity prices and a faltering stock market
challenged overseas investors' appetites.
Wotif.com shares traded as high as A$5.94 in early 2013
before a profit warning in December saw them tumble to a record
low of A$2.29 on March 17. On Wednesday, the shares closed at
A$3.09, compared with Expedia's A$3.30 offer price, having
fallen more than 7 percent last month when the ACCC raised its
competition concerns.
Expedia's Nasdaq-listed shares last closed at $84.78.
(1 US dollar = 1.1456 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen
Coates)