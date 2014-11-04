Wotif.com says NZ regulator clears takeover by Expedia

BRIEF-Travelzoo Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Travelzoo inc says as of march 31, 2017, travelzoo had a worldwide unduplicated number of members of 29.1 million
SYDNEY Nov 4 New Zealand's competition regulator has cleared online travel giant Expedia Inc to buy Wotif.com Holdings Ltd, leaving just one final regulatory hurdle for the A$699 million ($610 million) deal.
Concerns had been raised by hoteliers about the deal and the increased market share Expedia would have in some markets, knocking shares in Wotif.com on worries the deal might not be approved.
"All of the conditions precedent to the scheme of arrangement, save for approval by the Supreme Court of Queensland, have now been satisfied," Wotif.com said in a statement.
"A final hearing will be held at the Queensland Supreme Court tomorrow morning. It is expected that the final Court orders will be given at this hearing."
A green light for the deal would make it easier for U.S-based Expedia, the world's No. 2 travel website, to grow in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It also ends uncertainty about the future of Wotif.com, which in August said annual profit fell by a sixth because of business lost to Expedia and another large U.S. rival, Priceline Group Inc ($1=A$1.1459) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
MOSCOW, April 27 Russia's largest internet group Yandex on Thursday raised its sales outlook for the year after settling a dispute with Google over product distribution on the U.S. company's Android operating system.
* Net interest income in Q1 of 2017 was $37.5 million, a decrease of $411,000 (-1.1 pct) from Q4 of 2016