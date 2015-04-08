版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Wowo announces pricing of initial public offering

(Corrects source link to press release)

April 8 April 8 Wowo Ltd : * Announces pricing of initial public offering * Says initial public offering of 4 million shares priced at $10.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
