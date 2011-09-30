版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 04:38 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-WPCS amends forbearance agreement

(Refiles to clarify that the company amended forbearance agreement)

Sept 30 WPCS International Inc : * On September 27, 2011, co and units entered into a second amendment to

forbearance agreement with Bank of America * Bofa agreed to not exercise rights or remedies against the company as a

result of certain events of default

