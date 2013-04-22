Wisconsin Power settles with EPA, sets emissions controls

April 22 Wisconsin Power and Light Co (WPL)
reached a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) on emissions control measures and agreed to invest
more than $1 billion in renewable energy.
WPL, a unit of Alliant Energy Corp said it would pay
a civil penalty of $2.45 million to resolve allegations that it
violated the Clean Air Act.
Under the settlement, the company will install pollution
controls at the three largest units at coal-fired plants near
Portage, Sheboygan and Cassville.
Earlier, WPL had said it would retire its Nelson Dewey
coal-fired units Units 1 & 2 located in Cassville, Wisconsin,
with total capacity of about 200 megawatts (MW); and 70 MW
Edgewater Unit 3, located in Sheboygan.
The company said it would either convert its Edgewater Unit
4 to natural gas or retire it by the end of 2018.