REFILE-Advertising group WPP to appoint executive in Cuba

LONDON, July 2 WPP, the world's biggest
advertising group, is to appoint an executive in Cuba, saying on
Thursday it would be the first major international
communications services group to conduct business on the
Communist-ruled island.
The move comes a day after the United States and Cuba
formally agreed to restore diplomatic relations on July 20,
setting up a trip to Havana by John Kerry, who would become the
first U.S. secretary of state to visit the country in 70 years.
WPP, which is parent to the Ogilvy & Mather and J. Walter
Thomson advertising networks and already generates group revenue
of $1.6 billion in Latin America, said it has signed a contract
with state-owned firm Palco Group under which it will base an
executive in Havana.
The company said it had been in contact with a number of
Cuban agencies and enterprises since February and had maintained
contacts with Cuban and international firms to provide its
services from a local base in the near future.
