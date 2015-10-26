Net sales growth accelerates at Britain's WPP

LONDON Oct 26 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising company, reiterated its full-year
net sales target on Monday after posting an acceleration in
third-quarter trading due to easier comparatives and solid
demand in Europe and the United States.
WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as
Ford and Unilever, reported third-quarter like-for-like net
sales growth of 3.3 percent, compared with 2.3 percent in the
first half.
It noted that it would be characteristically cautious about
the fourth quarter but reiterated its full-year target of over 3
percent net sales growth.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)