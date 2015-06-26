CORRECTED-Ad execs cautious about growth, gear up for contract battle

(Corrects figures on Publicis contract wins, paragraph 13)
* WPP's Sorrell says trading tough this year
* Publicis' Levy say account reviews offer risk, opportunity
* Ad market forecast to grow around 4.2 pct this year
By Leila Abboud
CANNES, June 26 The reluctance of big companies
to spend at a time of lacklustre global growth and fewer major
sporting events this year are dampening demand for advertising,
said the chief executives of two leading ad agencies.
In separate interviews on Friday, Martin Sorrell of WPP
and Maurice Levy of Publicis sounded cautious
about the prospects for the advertising market, citing a lack of
vibrancy in the U.S economy, weakness in Brazil, Russia and
China, and Europe's continued fragility.
"There is a lot of uncertainty," Levy told Reuters.
"Companies have cash to spend but are not in the mood to do so,
and consumers are not feeling confident either."
Research firm Zenith Optimedia, owned by Publicis, recently
cut its growth forecast for the global advertising market to 4.2
percent down from 4.9 percent earlier this year.
For his part, Sorrell said that the major companies served
by WPP agencies such as Ogilvy and Mather and Group M were very
focused on cost controls, sometimes to the detriment of
long-term investment in their brands and products.
"Business is tough. Clients are very demanding in an
environment where top-line growth is lower than it was before
the financial crisis began," he said.
UP FOR GRABS
Against that backdrop, the world's top six ad agencies face
upheaval because an unprecedented $27 billion in media buying
and planning contracts are up for review in the coming months at
companies including Coca-Cola, Procter and Gamble
and L'Oreal.
That is requiring them to defend some major contracts, while
trying to steal others from rivals.
Morgan Stanley estimated that Publicis was the most exposed,
with 1.7 percent of sales at risk and 2.5 percent of earnings
per share. It is defending seven contracts including P&G,
General Mills, Twenty-First Century Fox and
Coca-Cola.
For WPP, about 1.1 percent of revenue and 1.6 percent of
earnings per share are risk as it seeks to keep nine contracts
including Volkswagen and Unilever.
Both Sorrell and Levy claimed the reviews were an
opportunity to win business, while acknowledging that the fees
would be lower on the new deals than the old ones.
"The reviews are worrying for the agencies but their effects
will also be felt on media owners because the price of ads will
fall further," Levy predicted, referring to TV broadcasters,
print outlets, and radio.
Levy said Publicis had already won one contract with beauty
products maker Coty with billings of $100 million and
another with coffee specialist Keurig worth $150 million.
"If we lose all our current contracts and win none of the
new ones we're going for then our sales could drop 2 percent,"
said Levy.
"But if we defend everything and win all the new ones, then
they could go up as much as 3 percent."
Sorrell said that WPP's plan was to stress its technology
and data expertise in pitches to clients. WPP has made a big bet
on data with its Kantar unit, which Sorrell argues offers a
competitive advantage although a lower margin business.
"We are differentiated from our competitors and that will
help in the reviews," he said.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Keith Weir)