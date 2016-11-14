WPP's GroupM restructuring stresses tech-driven ad-buying

Nov 14 WPP Plc's GroupM, one of the
world's largest media buying firms, said on Monday it would
restructure its North American operations as the industry relies
more on technology to place ads.
Rino Scanzoni, GroupM's North America chief investment
officer since 2005, will become executive chairman and chief
executive of WPP's Midas Exchange and Modi Media, the company
said in a statement.
Midas Exchange allows advertisers to trade products for
media space in lieu of cash. Modi Media uses technology to
target ads toward specific households instead of using the same
commercials for all viewers.
Ad agencies are increasingly relying on research and
technology to place ads as viewers watch more and more video on
digital gadgets.
Scanzoni, who had worked in various roles in WPP for 30
years, was a pioneer in the push for incorporating delayed
viewing for commercials on DVRs or video-on-demand platforms.
Lyle Schwartz, who helped build GroupM's research
department, was named president of investment for North America.
GroupM said Lyle would be the first head buyer at a major media
investment group with a research and analytics background.
GroupM has also consolidated its resources into two groups.
The Investment group, led by Schwartz, includes the TV ad
buying team and its research unit.
Platform Services includes digital ads purchased using
software, search marketing, social media, digital operations and
digital analytics. It will be lead by former MediaCom North
America CEO Phil Cowdell.
GroupM's media buying agencies, including Mindshare, MEC,
MediaCom, Maxus and Essence, will continue to operate
independently.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Richard Chang)