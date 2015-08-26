UPDATE 2-U.S. growth offsets Chinese jitters at ad group WPP

* Reiterates full-year margin, net sales targets
* Growth stepped up in July, seen accelerating in H2
* China slowed in Q2, expected to rebound
LONDON, Aug 26 Britain's WPP, the
world's biggest advertising company, said it was on track to hit
its demanding full-year sales target after solid first-half
demand in mature countries helped to offset a slowdown in China.
WPP, which handles the advertising needs of brands such as
Ford and Unilever through agencies including JWT and Ogilvy &
Mather, posted results showing it was performing broadly on a
par with its two big U.S. rivals Omnicom and IPG
and ahead of French group Publicis.
To hit its full-year like-for-like net sales target of more
than 3 percent growth however, WPP will have to accelerate
through the second half after posting a 2.3 percent rise in the
first half and a jump of 3.7 percent in July.
Chief Executive Martin Sorrell, one of Britain's best known
businessmen, said trading in China had been "weak" in the second
quarter compared with the first, although he expects that to
rebound in the second half.
"The growth rate in China has clearly been affected by what
is going on, irrespective of the stock market, underlying growth
has been affected," he told Reuters, in regards to the Chinese
stock crash which has unnerved global markets.
He still calls himself an "unabashed bull" on China.
Sorrell has been a vocal champion of emerging markets,
investing earlier than others. In previous years he has been
able to counter muted growth in places like continental Europe
with booming demand in Brazil, China and Russia.
Results on Wednesday showed the opposite effect, with net
sales growth of 3.5 percent in North America in the second
quarter, compared with just 0.7 percent from Asia Pacific, Latin
America, Africa & Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe.
Sorrell said he expected the strong performance in the U.S.
to be maintained, despite a raft of media planning contracts
from huge global brands that have come up for review, sparking
increased competition.
The strong performance in the U.S. echoed the recent updates
from Omnicom and IPG, which were also helped by buoyant
corporate demand in their home market.
On a like-for-like revenue basis, the measurement used by
WPP's rivals, the British firm was up 4.9 percent, compared with
5.2 percent at Omnicom and 6.2 percent for Interpublic. Publicis
reported growth of 1.2 percent.
"WPP's ongoing ability to navigate treacherous economic
conditions is likely to consolidate its favoured market rating,
with the consensus of the shares as a strong buy likely to
remain intact," said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at
Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
Shares in the group were down 1.4 percent, on a par with the
FTSE 100 Index.
