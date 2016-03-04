UPDATE 2-Big account wins keep ad group WPP at front of pack

(Adds share price, reaction)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, March 4 WPP outperformed global
advertising rivals Omnicom and Publicis by winning big accounts
in 2015, beating sales forecasts and saying it had made a solid
start to 2016 despite some difficult markets.
The world's largest ad group said on Friday strong demand in
North America, Britain and the big markets of Europe helped it
post its best growth of the year in the fourth quarter, and make
a solid start to 2016.
New account wins from companies such as Unilever, L'Oreal
and Tesco helped WPP to secure 5.6 billion pounds ($7.9 billion)
worth of net new business in the year, putting it at the top of
the league table for new work for the fourth year in a row.
"We see WPP as the best positioned of the agencies group,"
said analysts at Liberum, noting the broad geographical
footprint and the fact Publicis has struggled since it withdrew
from a planned merger with Omnicom in 2014.
The Ogilvy & Mather and JWT owner echoed U.S. group Omnicom
and French ad agency Publicis with a solid end
to 2015.
Although analysts welcomed the results, noting cost controls
had helped lift operating margins, its shares gave up early
trading gains and were down 0.5 percent at 0930 GMT, with some
noting that the outlook remained cautious.
While events such as the Rio Olympics and U.S. Presidential
election should boost sales, low oil prices, global economic
uncertainty and the potential that Britain could leave the
European Union in a June referendum were all likely to temper
clients' willingness to spend big on advertising.
WPP reported fourth-quarter like-for-like net sales growth
of 4.9 percent, the strongest quarter of the year, giving it a
full-year figure of 3.3 percent, slightly ahead of forecasts.
The group said it expected to produce a similar net sales
growth rate for 2016 with an improvement in profitability and
said it had already enjoyed an above-budget month in January.
The strong pace means WPP has continued to keep the pressure
up on its biggest rivals due to its broad geographical spread
and its strong growth in digital sales.
Chief Executive Martin Sorrell said that while Brazil, China
and Russia were currently challenging, markets such as India and
Indonesia were performing well.
WPP was one of the first ad groups to target emerging
markets such as China and it now has a target of making 40-45
percent of sales from digital media and faster growing nations
over the next five years.
($1 = 0.7076 pounds)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and Alexander Smith)