WPP sees tougher 2017 after hitting 2016 net sales target

LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.

The group, run by the high-profile businessman Martin Sorrell, reported 2016 like-for-like net sales up 3.1 percent but said its key sales measure was up just 1.2 percent in January.

"Given continued tepid economic growth and recent weaker comparative net new business trends, the budgets for 2017, on a like-for-like basis, have been set conservatively at around 2 percent for both revenue and net sales," it said.

The group added that it would target a headline operating margin improvement on net sales of 0.3 margin points, in constant currency.

