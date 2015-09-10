US appeals court revives whistleblower lawsuit against WPP

NEW YORK, Sept 10 A divided U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a whistleblower lawsuit by a former official of a unit of advertising company WPP Plc, who claimed he was fired in retaliation for reporting accounting irregularities to his superiors.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Daniel Berman, who was a finance director at WPP's Neo@Ogilvy LLC unit, could qualify for whistleblower protection under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms, though he did not report his concerns to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before the retaliation.

Thursday's 2-1 vote reversed a December 2014 ruling by U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in Manhattan.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)