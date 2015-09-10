UPDATE 3-Whistleblower wins U.S. appeals court victory; split created

* Court: SEC notice not needed before suing under Dodd-Frank
* WPP's Neo@Ogilvy unit was sued over executive's firing
* U.S. courts divided over scope of whistleblower protection
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 10 A divided U.S. appeals court
on Thursday made it easier for some corporate whistleblowers to
sue over alleged retaliation, raising the prospect that the U.S.
Supreme Court may need to address the issue.
By a 2-1 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York revived a lawsuit in which Daniel Berman, a former finance
director at the Neo@Ogilvy digital media unit of advertising
company WPP Plc, claimed he was fired because he
reported accounting irregularities to his superiors.
Circuit Judge Jon Newman accepted the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's view that Berman could seek whistleblower
protection under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reforms, despite
not having reported his concerns to the SEC before his firing.
That marked a departure from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New Orleans, which in 2013 found a reporting
requirement. The Supreme Court often reviews matters where
circuit courts are split.
"From the employer perspective, it raises the stakes and the
importance of avoiding retaliation claims," said Jill Rosenberg,
an employment law partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe in
New York. "This is an issue the Supreme Court will have to
decide."
Neo@Ogilvy and its lawyers did not respond to requests for
comment.
Jardim, Meisner & Susser, a law firm representing Berman,
said their client is "delighted" with the decision, which "gives
teeth" to Dodd-Frank's anti-retaliation provisions. The 2nd
Circuit covers New York, Connecticut and Vermont.
FEAR OF RETALIATION
At issue was a last-minute Dodd-Frank addition creating a
private cause of action for whistleblowers whose employers
retaliate against them for lawfully providing information to the
SEC or making protected disclosures under the 2002
Sarbanes-Oxley governance law.
Dodd-Frank affords whistleblowers potentially larger damages
and a longer statute of limitations than Sarbanes-Oxley.
Berman, 43, said he was fired in April 2013 after uncovering
suspected fraud, including delayed payments and improperly
recognized revenue. He went to the SEC six months later and sued
in January 2014.
In December, U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods in New York
dismissed Berman's lawsuit, saying Dodd-Frank's "plain language"
required him to notify the SEC first.
But Newman said this would leave whistleblowers only
"extremely limited" opportunities to pursue Dodd-Frank claims.
Newman said some whistleblowers might fear a "substantial
risk" of retaliation by going to the SEC first, while others,
including auditors and lawyers, cannot report wrongdoing to the
SEC at all before telling their employers.
"We think it doubtful" that Congress intended the law to be
read so narrowly, Newman wrote.
The appeals court returned the case to Woods to review the
merits of Berman's retaliation claims.
"NO CASTLES FALL"
Circuit Judge Dennis Jacobs dissented, saying the law should
not be twisted because the SEC thought it "sub-optimal," and
noting that whistleblowers still have Sarbanes-Oxley protection.
"No markets collapse, no castles fall," he wrote. "A shorter
statute of limitations may be inconvenient for some plaintiffs,
but it does not threaten the entire statutory scheme."
Scott Oswald, managing principal at The Employment Law Group
in Washington, which represents whistleblowers, said the
decision might help companies by encouraging employees to point
out wrongdoing without fear of losing their jobs.
"Good companies with robust compliance procedures ought to
be able to resolve internal control weaknesses quickly, at the
lowest level," he said.
Christopher Robertson, who co-chairs the whistleblower
practice at Seyfarth Shaw in Boston, which defends companies,
said Thursday's decision renders "almost superfluous" the
protections of Sarbanes-Oxley.
"Just because you come forward doesn't mean you can't be
fired," he said, "but employers still need defined processes for
handling these claims, and strong documentation to show that
employment decisions are not affected by whistleblowing
activity."
The case is Berman v Neo@Ogilvy LLC et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 14-4626.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)