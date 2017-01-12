WPX Energy buys assets for $775 mln in Delaware basin

Jan 12 Oil and gas producer WPX Energy Inc
said it would buy assets in the Delaware basin for $775
million, the latest company to bolster its position in the
oil-rich Permian region.
The assets include about 6,500 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe/d), of which 55 percent is oil, the company said on
Thursday.
WPX's shares, however, fell in extended trading after the
company said it would part fund the purchase with an equity
sale.
The Delaware basin is located in the larger Permian basin,
which is located in West Texas and the adjoining area of
southeastern New Mexico.
The Permian basin has seen a slew of land acquisitions as
producers scramble to gain or expand positions in the top U.S.
oil field, where drilling costs are low, in preparation for
recovering oil prices.
The acquisition, which will expand WPX's Permian operations
to more than 120,000 net acres, is expected to close in about 60
days.
WPX is buying the assets from Panther Energy Company II LLC
and Carrier Energy Partners LLC.
The company said it planned to fund the deal through cash on
hand and an equity offering of 42 million shares.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)