In bet on oil prices, WPX plans to add Bakken rigs

WILLISTON, N.D., June 25 Drilling rigs are
coming back to North Dakota. WPX Energy Inc, a small oil
producer in the No. 2 U.S. crude state, said on Thursday it will
add two rigs this year, becoming the first since the crude price
downturn to announce concrete steps to boost output.
Though only the 11th-largest North Dakota oil producer,
trailing Whiting Petroleum Corp and others, WPX has
effectively staked out a leadership position in the state's
Bakken shale formation by saying it will add rigs, slash well
completion costs and target a 20 percent boost in output by
2016.
Half a dozen other companies in the crowded U.S. shale
industry have talked about adding rigs but have so far balked at
making definite moves.
Executives say they face a dilemma: they want to drill more
to capture a recent upturn in prices, but worry widespread new
rig deployments would cause prices to slump again.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said last month
it expected nationwide oil output to fall through September from
March levels of about 9.3 million barrels per day, specifically
due to a drop in the nationwide rig count.
Some of those fears may be overstated. According to Thomson
Reuters Oil Research & Forecasts, if 200 rigs were added through
December, the associated new crude supply would erase about
$2.44 a barrel from U.S. crude prices this year. U.S. crude
traded at $60 a barrel on Thursday.
The U.S. oil rig count, after falling by half in recent
months, now stands at 631.
"Were realizing the value we have on this acreage to a
fuller extent through technical excellence, improving the way we
develop the asset, and looking at the operations through a new
lens," WPX Chief Executive Rich Muncrief said in a statement.
The move comes after Muncrief, a former Continental
Resources Inc executive, told Reuters last month he
would add rigs if oil prices stabilized around $65 per
barrel.
A more than 40 percent drop in crude prices since last
summer has dented the North Dakota oil industry, fueling sharp
cuts in budgets, layoffs, and a drop in the state's drilling rig
count, a closely watched metric.
But prices have recovered somewhat since April and the rig
count appears to have hit a bottom, fueling speculation that the
oil industry will start to grow again.
Whiting, EOG Resources Inc and other large Bakken
producers have all hinted at the price range at which they would
resume drilling and hydraulically fracturing, but WPX is the
first to make a commitment.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company will add a second rig in
August and a third in November, funding the new rigs by shutting
down two rigs in its Piceance shale acreage in Colorado
WPX also will start to frack 14 drilled-but-uncompleted
wells in August using sand to hydraulically fracture them,
rather than expensive ceramic proppant. That should help push
well costs down to $8 million, 30 percent below 2014 levels, the
company said.
"The wells they're drilling in the Bakken are showing
stronger returns," said Andrew Coleman, an energy analyst at
Raymond James.
To be sure, adding two rigs in a state with 76 active rigs
is statistically small, especially as the count stood near 200 a
year ago, but it highlights a potential inflection point for the
entire Bakken.
"Oil prices in the Bakken have recovered, and we're at least
at a level now where activity is more economic," Coleman said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade; and Peter
