WPX Energy to add investor nominee to board

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
Dec 18 Oil and gas producer WPX Energy said it would add a nominee of shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP to its board, a day after the company announced the departure of its CEO.
Taconic Capital, an $8.2 billion hedge fund, is the second-largest shareholder in WPX with a 6.9 percent stake.
WPX, spun off from pipeline operator Williams Cos Inc in 2011, said the new board member would assist in the CEO search.
The company said on Tuesday that CEO Ralph Hill would step down, without giving any reason for his departure.
WPX holds assets in the Piceance basin of Colorado, the Bakken shale in North Dakota and the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania.
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.