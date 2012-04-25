UPDATE 2-W.R. Grace profit beats Street; shares up

* Q1 adj EPS $0.88 vs est $0.82

* Rev up 8 pct

* Shares rise more than 5 pct

April 25 Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co's quarterly profit jumped 12 percent and beat analysts' estimates on higher pricing of its products and a jump in sales in emerging markets, sending the company's shares up more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

Raising product prices, like its peers, helped W.R. Grace offset a rise in costs of raw materials which were short in supply.

Sales form emerging regions - comprising a third of W.R. Grace's total sales - grew 14 percent in the first quarter, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said in a statement.

"We are off to a good start in 2012 ... led by strong results in our catalysts and construction products businesses," said Chief Executive Fred Festa.

The company's catalysts technologies segment - which includes specialty catalysts and additives for refinery, plastics and other chemical process applications - recorded a 14 percent rise in sales for the quarter ended March 31.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $754.4 million.

Net income attributable rose 12 percent to $60.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $54.2 million, or 72 cents a share, a year ago.

The company said in January its reorganization plan had been approved by a district court, clearing a major hurdle for it to emerge from a decade-long bankruptcy protection.

W.R. Grace shares, which have gained about 20 percent in value, rose to a high of $58.27 on Wednesday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They were later trading up 5 percent at $58.18.