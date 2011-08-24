W.R. Grace fails to make 'strategic' buy

Aug 23 Chemical and building products maker W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) on Monday sought bankruptcy court's permission to destroy all materials pertaining to an unsuccessful bid that it made to acquire certain assets.

In June, W.R. Grace, which is operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, had asked the bankruptcy court's permission to participate in an auction and to seal the would-be seller's identity. [ID:nN1E75K087]

"The debtors are requesting destruction of the unredacted acquisition approval order in addition to the filed under seal pleadings so that no materials relating to the proposed acquisition remain in the court's possession," W.R. Grace said in a court filing.

Grace filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2001 after being weighed down with asbestos-related claims. [ID:nN31243349]

Grace makes catalysts used in the chemical and oil refining sectors, as well as construction products. It increased its polypropylene catalyst business last fall with a $17 million buyout of Synthetech.

The case is In re W.R. Grace & Co, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delawrae, No. 01-01139 (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)