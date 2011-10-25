UPDATE 2-W.R. Grace profit up 48 pct on higher pricing

* Q3 adj EPS $1.16 vs. Street forecast $1.06

* Revenue up 27 percent to $864.2 million

* Judge has had "enough time" to weigh Ch. 11 exit - CFO

* Shares slip 0.8 percent in premarket trading (Adds earnings comparisons, CFO comments)

By Ernest Scheyder

Oct 25 Bankrupt chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co (GRA.N) posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as it raised prices across the board.

For the third quarter, the company posted net income of $81.3 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with $54.9 million or 74 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, including charges related to its bankruptcy status, Grace earned $1.16 per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $864.2 million.

Grace raised prices on its customers 18 percent during the quarter, with volume rising 2.1 percent.

Part of the price hike was due to new products, and part due to higher supply costs for rare earth elements Grace uses to make catalysts, Chief Financial Officer Hudson La Force said.

"We're introducing some new products, and we want to make sure that we're capturing our fair share of the value of those products," La Force said. "About a year ago the cost of rare earths started to surge dramatically, and we are passing through a surcharge."

W.R. Grace filed for bankruptcy a decade ago. The company asked Delaware District Court Judge Ronald Buckwalter in June to approve the company's exit, and on Tuesday Grace said it has yet to receive an answer. [ID:nN31243349]

"We think it's time. We think he's had enough time to complete his work," La Force said.

Shares of W.R. Grace slipped 0.8 percent to $41.50 in trading before the market opened. The stock has risen 19 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Derek Caney and Matthew Lewis)