2013年 10月 23日

Chemical maker W.R. Grace's profit falls due to lower prices

Oct 23 U.S. chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co reported an 8 percent decline in quarterly profit due to lower prices of its catalysts used by refiners to process crude oil.

The company's net income fell to $69.4 million, or 89 cents per share in the third quarter, from $75.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell less than 1 percent $771.3 million.
