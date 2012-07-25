版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 18:08 BJT

W.R. Grace profit falls on higher costs

July 25 Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co reported a lower second-quarter profit on higher raw material and manufacturing costs.

Net income fell 9 percent to $69.3 million, or 90 cents per share.

Revenue remained flat at $826.7 million.

