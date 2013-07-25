版本:
W.R. Grace's profit rises due to growth in construction products

July 25 U.S. chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co posted a 19 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by growth in construction products and engineered materials.

Net income attributable to W.R. Grace & Co shareholders rose to $82.8 million, or $1.07 per share, from $69.3 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.12 per share.

Net sales fell 3 percent to $802.8 million.

Grace makes catalysts that mimic the chemical makeup of shale oil. Tesoro Corp, Citgo Petroleum Corp and other refinery customers pay a premium for these catalysts.
