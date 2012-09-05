Wright Express to buy fuel card provider Fleet One for $369 mln

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
Sept 5 Payment processor Wright Express Corp agreed to buy fuel card provider Fleet One from private equity firms LLR Partners and FTV Capital for $369 million in cash.
The deal is expected to immediately add to the company's adjusted net income and will likely generate about $100 million in present value of tax benefits for Wright Express.
Wright Express said it will finance the deal through its existing credit facility.
The South Portland, Maine-based company's shares, which have gained about 22 percent in the last three months, were up marginally at $67.05 in extended trading. They closed at $66.85 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.